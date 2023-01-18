Bega District News
Bega Valley's Senior Citizen of the Year continues to support her community

Updated January 18 2023 - 11:46am, first published 11:00am
Daphne Sweeney from Bega has been named the Bega Valley Senior Citizen of the Year for her tireless work for her community and a range of local organisations.

Senior Citizen of the Year - Daphne Sweeney

Daphne Sweeney from Bega has supported people and organisations in her community most of her life because it's just who she is and what she was brought up to do in a family of eight children. She helps people because they need her help - as simple as that.

