Bega Valley's Senior Citizen of the Year continues to support her community

Daphne Sweeney from Bega has supported people and organisations in her community most of her life because it's just who she is and what she was brought up to do in a family of eight children. She helps people because they need her help - as simple as that.
Daphne's volunteer work extends decades, with Candelo and Bega Red Cross, the Bega Country Women's Association (CWA), the Candelo Show Society, the Bega Show Society, the Anglican Church's Friends of Court and Ricky's Place and Bega Seniors Social Group.
With more than four decades in the CWA, Daphne has held the positions of president, vice-president, secretary and treasurer, and is now the patron. Daphne has been a very active member from the get-go, attending many conferences across the state and as a Far South Coast Group councillor.
She is a valued CWA member whose knowledge of her local community helps direct where fundraising would be best used for the community.
Friends of Court was a particularly rewarding volunteering experience for Daphne, providing magazines, tea, coffee and biscuits for people going through the court system. Children were given drinks, biscuits, books and toys to keep them distracted. Those items and a chat helped calm their nerves, providing warmth and care in an often-difficult situation.
At Ricky's Place, volunteers served nutritious meals, offered a free shower and a place to come and chat or just hang out for people who were homeless, disadvantaged or doing it tough in some way.
As a member of the Bega Seniors Social Group, Daphne meets up with others once a month for conversation, friendship and social activities. Daphne has a son and daughter, three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
