'Fascinating Bega', a new town history that's 80 years overdue

"It was responsible, for the closure of four of the nine hotels that were in Bega in the 1900s, it built the impressive 800-seat Temperance Hall in Carp Street that is now occupied by Carpet Court, and it forced the Family Hotel (now the Bega Pioneers' Museum) to add a new section to the front of the building so that passers-by would not have to witness patrons standing and drinking on the front verandah of the hotel."