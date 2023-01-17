Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

'Fascinating Bega', a new town history that's 80 years overdue

Updated January 17 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Lacey, President of the South Coast History Society, with Alan Moyse, the Bega Town Crier, announcing the publication of 'Fascinating Bega: The Anatomy of a Town 1851 - 2023' at the clock tower in Bega. Picture supplied.

South Coast History Society and Bega Valley Historical Society have produced a significant new history of Bega - the first in 80 years, according to President Peter Lacey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.