'Fascinating Bega', a new town history that's 80 years overdue

South Coast History Society and Bega Valley Historical Society have produced a significant new history of Bega - the first in 80 years, according to President Peter Lacey.
'Fascinating Bega: The Anatomy of a Town, 1851 - 2023' has been jointly compiled by Bega Valley Historical Society and South Coast History Society.
Mr Lacey was amazed that other histories had not been compiled in all that time, and has been outspoken about the lack of history compiled in our valley
"Bega has such a fascinating history, and has a history that really interests people.
"Knowing a little about the history of the town also helps to explain why Bega is what it is today," he said.
'Fascinating Bega' will be launched on Saturday 4th February at Bega Pioneers' Museum by veterinary surgeon Dr Peter Alexander.
Dr Alexander spent his whole working life in Bega and, because he was often able to talk to locals about their family connections with the area whilst treating their pets and other animals, he developed a very strong interest in the area's history.
What had intrigued Mr Lacey most about Bega's history whilst he was helping to compile 'Fascinating Bega', was what he describes as a 'litany of poor planning decisions and the incredible influence that the Temperance Movement had on the development of the town.'
"Bega started its life badly, being put in the wrong place - at what is now North Bega.
"A couple of huge floods soon highlighted the mistake and the town was moved to higher ground south of the river. But then we never seemed to get the access roads quite right, and the four different approaches we've had to the town from the north have all had significant problems," he said.
"The current road over Kiss' Lagoon is just the latest example of very poor construction, dipping down to a low point that simply fills with water and necessitates closure of the road every time the Bega River floods...which seems to be increasingly often.
"And Carp Street itself is now a very sad reflection of its former self. In the 1920s, for example, Bega was named the second most beautiful country town in NSW by the Country Women's Association and Carp Street was its impressive main street," Mr Lacey said.
Mr Lacey went on to say that subsequent Council decisions have stripped much of the street of its previous charm and character, something that is immediately evident from the historic photographs included in the book.
The book features 60 captivating photographs, selected from Bega Valley Historical Society's extensive photographic archives.
'Fascinating Bega' will normally sell for $20, but will be available until the end of February at a special introductory price of $15.
Another interesting aspect to Mr Lacey was Bega's Temperance Movement in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, which had a significant influence on how the town developed.
"It was responsible, for the closure of four of the nine hotels that were in Bega in the 1900s, it built the impressive 800-seat Temperance Hall in Carp Street that is now occupied by Carpet Court, and it forced the Family Hotel (now the Bega Pioneers' Museum) to add a new section to the front of the building so that passers-by would not have to witness patrons standing and drinking on the front verandah of the hotel."
'Fascinating Bega' will be available from Bega Pioneers' Museum, Bega Newsagency, The Publican's Wife, Bega Cheese Heritage Centre, Quaama General Store, and Well Thumbed Books in Cobargo, as well as from South Coast History Society's stand at the Bega Show.
To coincide with the release of 'Fascinating Bega', the South Coast History Society and Bega Valley Historical Society are running one-and-half hour coach tours of Bega township on Wednesday 22nd February and Saturday 25th February. The cost, including morning tea at the end of the tour, is just $7.50.
Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 0448 160 852.
