Inspiring young citizens named by Bega Valley Shire Council for Australia Day recognition

Updated January 18 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 11:00am
Daytona Porter and Zoe Pentin have been jointly named Bega Valley Shire's Young Citizens of the Year.

Young Citizen of the Year - Daytona Porter

Daytona Porter from Tathra is a 17-year-old youth leader who stands out not only as a high achiever, but as an accomplished mentor and inspiration to young people in her community and more broadly across the state.

