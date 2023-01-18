Bega District News
Philippa Street's two decades of landcare recognised in Bega Valley Citizen of the Year award

Updated January 19 2023 - 10:11am, first published January 18 2023 - 11:00am
Philippa Street from Candelo has been named as the 2023 Bega Valley Citizen of the Year for her many years of work to improve the natural and parkland areas of the village.

Bega Valley Shire Council invites the shire's residents to its Australia Day celebrations on Thursday, January 26 with a free breakfast at 7.30am in Bega's Littleton Gardens.

