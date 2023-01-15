All the photos from a spectacular Candelo Show

A warm day and the gorgeous grounds of the Kameruka Estate set the back-drop for the 134th Candelo show, as competitors, spectators and the like got amongst the action.
And action was aplenty, with competitors from across the valley and even interstate making the trip to chop, ride, jump, lead and display on Sunday January 15.
READ ALSO:
Spectators were treated to some fantastic entertainment, with music from Sam Martin and an array of local musicians.
Show secretary Gerry Gill was happy to see crowds come out and support the small country show, impressed with numbers through the gates.
"It was a great turnout for a little show like ours, I'd say it was one of our larger shows in regard to patronage. I would say over 1500 paying patrons came through, then you've got the competitors on top of that.
"The wood-chop was very popular as it often is, as well as the kids challenge," Mr Gill said
The dog jump was also fan favourite with a whopping 2400mm jump from Crackernut taking out the top place, bettering its winning jump off 2100mm at last weeks Royal Pambula Show.
Mr Gill praised the work of volunteers, some 100 strong, for making the show a possibility.
"We haven't got a lot of area to work with so we have to squeeze a lot into a small space.
"Volunteers are the only way we can get a show like this up and running. We have to do things on the cheap for the show to keep going and the hard work of volunteers make a massive difference," he said.
Check out all the pics and results below of ring and livestock events, poultry, pavilion displays, kids activities and spectators reveling in the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.