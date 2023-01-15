Bega District News
All the photos from a spectacular Candelo Show

Updated January 16 2023 - 4:17pm, first published 8:36am
Jack and Riley Salway, with Wilgo Samson Shamrock and Wilgo Valentino Jean. Photo by Sam Armes.

A warm day and the gorgeous grounds of the Kameruka Estate set the back-drop for the 134th Candelo show, as competitors, spectators and the like got amongst the action.

