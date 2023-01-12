Depth and experience produces dazzling displays and winners at the Pambula Show

It was a highly successful weekend for Bega Valley horsewomen with a number of sashes awarded at the Pambula Show.
Caroline Otton, mum of Kate Otton of Quaama who won the Pambula Show Glen Mia Saddlery Saddle Horse Challenge said it was a huge show.
"There were lots of horses in all classes and it was a great show," Caroline said.
READ MORE:
Kate Otton won the Saddle Horse Challenge on Morty (Carlingford Park Maserati). The open event, which anyone can enter, produces strong competition with several riders being qualified for the Grand Nationals, Kate said.
Sharon Donnelly, of event sponsor Glen Mia Saddlery said the quality of local equestrians was "amazing".
Kate has been competing in Saddle Horse Challenge for many years and this year took the winners prize.
She said the challenge was a set workout taking about two and a half minutes, that horse and rider learn prior to the event, and where you basically "show off the horse".
Kate is a regular at local agricultural shows from Pambula to Bombala and north along the coast but she also attends the Royal Sydney Show and has qualified for the Grand Nationals five times.
Working in Merimbula, it can be a long day in the show season with a trip home to Quaama via her parents home in Bega where her horse is stabled to ride and work him.
Shari Grist of Pambula won the Jan High Menorial Trophy at the show on Spinner (Kyhan Seventh Heaven).
The award of the trophy recognises the Supreme Rider of the winners of various Australian Stock Horse classes at the show.
The Sapphire Coast Horse Trail Riders Club sponsors the Jan High Memorial Trophy. Jan was one of the club's foundation members and was still riding before her passing at the age of 82. Jan was well-known as an instructor in riding and dressage and taught for over 30 years.
Tayla Wilson of Bega was delighted with her success at the show, particularly as it had special meaning for her.
"Our beautiful Rhianna (Dazzling Diamond) had her very first little outing today at Pambula Show, only going for the experience and the Led classes and she came home with some beautiful flowers," Tayla posted afterwards.
Dazzling Diamond is a 5-year-old mare from a much-loved horse that had to be put down after breaking a leg and Tayla said Rhinanna held "a very special place" in her heart.
Tayla decided to "take her out and see how she goes" and Rhianna did very well indeed picking up sashes for Supreme Led Horse of the Show, Champion Led Hunter Hack and Champion Led Large Breed.
"I can't wait to see the rest of her career; she's come a long way," Talya said.
Like many of the riders, Tayla has been a rider for much of her life.
"Basically I've been riding since I could sit up in nappies. It all started with my older brother but he's stopped now and I've taken over. My grandparents and mum have helped such a lot," Tayla said.
She had another horse which she will be riding after qualifying for the Canberra Show this year. But in the eantime Rhianna will be making more appearances at local shows including Candelo, Eurobodalla, Nimmitabel and Bega.
Sapphire Coast Anglican College student Cassia Dorrough was awarded Supreme Champion Rider of the Pambula Show in an event sponsored by Willowglen Equestrian.
Cassia won on her horse It's Raining Diamonds.
Sallie Slater riding Westgrove Riverdance took the sash for the Supreme Champion Ridden Horse of the Show.
Sallie is an ambassador for Glen Mia Saddlery, Bega and has been riding and competing since she was seven after starting at the Bega Pony Club.
From competing in show jumping, Sallied moved to the world of Show Horses which has produced great success for her. Four of her home produced horses won their novice classes at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
"All horses have gained many championships and Supremes over the years but my two highlights would be Mr Porter coming third at the Grand Nationals in the large Open Hack in 2017 and Kingsfeild Arlington coming third in the Small Show Hunter Galloway in 2019 Grand Nationals," Sallie said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.