Show Season: Candelo all set for its 134th show

The classic events of Candelo's annual show that we've come to know and love over the years will all be returning for the 2023 show this Sunday, January 15.
The official opening will be at 10am but gates will be open from 7am, and tickets can be purchased at the gate.
Candelo Show Society Secretary Gerry Gill said the committee had been busy organising a range of great activities to go ahead at the Candelo Showground over the weekend.
"We have all the traditional country events, show jumping and all horse events, woodchopping, beef and dairy cattle competitions, a poultry shed and the exhibition hall," Mr Gill said.
The 134th iteration of the historic country show will also see the return of the much loved kids bush challenge - always a fan favourite of attendees.
"In the past they turn out to be the most popular events for the family - tug-a-war, egg and spoon and all the old classics," Mr Gill said.
Food from the luncheon pavilion and all day BBQ and drinks will keep guests fueled, while Sam Martin will provide tunes for the day with his caravan studio set up to play to the marquee for three hours.
For kids, an unlimited entertainment pass for just $10 will give them entry and keep them busy all day to enjoy various activities and games.
A jumping castle, cartoonist, kids tattooist, face-painting, The Great Zamboni the magician will all provide entertainment for the day, and the dog jump will draw proceedings to a close.
Family tickets that allow entry for two parents and kids can be purchased for $25.
Proceedings wind down at 4.30pm
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds.
