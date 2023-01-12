Multi-unit social housing complex planned for Bega

A formal agreement between Bega Valley Shire Council and Southern Cross Housing (SCH) will result in much-needed, additional social housing for the shire, where waiting lists currently stretch out for years.
The agreement follows the sale by council and the NSW Land and Housing Corporation, of Narira Village Complex in Cobargo to managing agent SCH. It will provide the impetus for a multi-unit social housing development in Bega.
CEO of Southern Cross Housing Alex Pontello said the organisation had identified a site in Bega.
"Our architects are in discussions with council. Subject to zoning and development policy requirements, we hope to provide a mixed tenure development across the housing continuum comprising transitional, social, and key worker accommodation," Mr Pontello said.
Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said the sale of the Narira Village complex, which consists of ten dwellings used as affordable housing, was a positive outcome for the community and would now pave the way for investment in more community housing in the shire.
"We owned 87 per cent and sold it to SCH on the proviso that the money paid to us (council) must be re-invested in community housing," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Not only does the completion of the sale mean the facility will continue to operate for the benefit of the community as community housing, but it also allows council to move forward with our commitment to reinvest the sale proceeds into new community housing stock in the shire," he said
The sale is understood to have been in the region of $800,000 to $900,000 and this money will be added to reserves held by council of some $108,000 plus a maintenance fund last reported as $42,000.
Cr Fitzpatrick said SCH would be adding matching funding to the financial pool.
"We're providing equity finance and council will take a percentage ownership in that new property. That property can be sold back to SCH when they have sufficient finances from their rents and then that money will be used to fund the next social housing project," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Southern Cross Housing is the only accredited community housing provider in the Bega Valley shire and is looking at a substantial development in the Bega area which these funds are proposed to go towards."
ACM understands that a DA for 24 social housing units in Bega is being planned.
Ms MacRae said Narira Village would be used for Social Housing.
"SCH is undertaking further due diligence as to whether the site has capacity for further accommodation and if so, we will explore the opportunity based on cohort demand," Mr Pontello said.
Council has a partnership with both SCH and the Department of Communities and Justice to develop more community housing in the shire.
The Department of Communities and Justice has agreed to provide technical expertise to council and SCH, subject to SCH meeting and continuing to meet its obligations under the Housing Act, the Act, the National Law and this Community Housing Assistance Agreement.
"DCJ is playing a facilitative role, which provides comfort to council that the project can be delivered and provide long term community housing benefits," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Having strong, collaborative relationships with both SCH and the Department of Communities and Justice is critical to making progress on increasing social and community housing.
SCH is a member of council's of council's Affordable Housing Implementation Group which will be helping to implement council's Affordable Housing Strategy.
The strategy contains 27 short, medium and long term strategies for council and key stakeholders to support housing development and address the affordable housing crisis in the shire. Strategies include planning changes, advocacy, brokerage and the direct creation of affordable housing.
