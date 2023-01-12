Bega District News
Circular financing helps close the loop on Bega Valley's social housing crisis

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
January 12 2023
Multi-unit social housing complex planned for Bega

A formal agreement between Bega Valley Shire Council and Southern Cross Housing (SCH) will result in much-needed, additional social housing for the shire, where waiting lists currently stretch out for years.

