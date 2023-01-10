The return of the George Bass marathon has been a great success for all involved, as the seven day comp wrapped up over the weekend.
PICTURES: George Bass day five wrap: Tathra on top
Some sloppy conditions for day six saw a change to the course, originally planned to take off in Tathra and finish up in Pambula.
A reverse course was decided on instead, starting at Pambula as rowers and skiers finished up in Tathra for consecutive days.
Positions remained unchanged with Tathra continuing it's dominance in both vet divisions, while Pambula again finished second in the women's and third in the men's vet divisions.
The race wrapped up in Eden as competitors took to the water in Merimbula for the last leg.
Final Results
Male Open Boat
Female Open Boat
Male Vet Boat
Female Vet Boat
Male Super Vet Boat
Female Super Vet Boat
Male Spec Ski
Female Ocean Ski
Male Ocean Ski
The next event will coincide with 50 years since the event started in 1975, and is set for December 2024.
