Bega Valley scores $25m in funding for vital tourism-related projects including Merimbula boardwalk

Bega Valley Shire has scooped a massive $25m in grant funding for key projects in the shire from the latest round of the Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
The NSW Government's $150 million Regional Tourism Activation Fund - Round 2 supports the development of high impact tourism infrastructure projects that increase visitation, expenditure and extend length of stay for visitors to regional NSW.
There were 67 applicants for the funding which has been awarded to 30, mostly councils and Aboriginal Land Councils.
The Bega Valley has been successful in getting $8m for the renewal of the Merimbula boardwalk, $2.934m for enhancing the visitor experiences at the Monaroo-Bobberrer Gudu Keeping Place in Jigamy and $14m for the development of the National Circularity Centre - an education, research and visitor experience.
The Merimbula boardwalk has been a vexed subject for some time and one that the Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick has spoken about often, recognising its importance to the town. The boardwalk is a highly popular attraction along the edge of Merimbula's Top Lake and is well-used by visitors and locals.
It was a project of the Commonwealth Department of Employment Training and Education and was built in stages from mid to late 1990s.
Although there has been maintenance with replacement boards, the structure itself has moved and now needs complete replacement. But cost was always going to be an issue with a greater width needed to meet today's standards and increased environmental standards particularly as the boardwalk is close to oyster beds.
Earlier estimates put the replacement cost at $3-4m but it became clear that it would cost significantly more.
Cr Fitzpatrick who is standing as a Liberal candidate in the upcoming state election in March is understood to have lobbied extensively for the funding which must be used by February 2026.
Eden Local Aboriginal Land Council was successful with its application for funding to enhance the visitor experiences at the Monaroo-Bobberrer Gudu Keeping Place in Jigamy. The project must be completed by December 2024.
Besides its importance for visitor experiences, both Eden LALC and Twofold Aboriginal Corporation deliver many services to the local Aboriginal community at the Monaroo-Bobberrer Gudu Keeping Place as well as arts and cultural experiences.
The Bega Circularity Centre, for which $14m has been allocated, is a planned multi-purpose community facility that will be located on the northern access to Bega township.
Both council and Bega Cheese have endorsed the concept of a circular economy involving reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products.
The facility will be the public face of the Bega Circular Valley, showcasing local products, programs, technology use and community history. It will incorporate a visitors centre, a local providore, AgTech and business innovation hub, Indigenous cultural information and be the home of the circular economy concept. It could also incorporate R&D and training opportunities.
Bega Cheese has set aside land for the site and plans will showcase circularity in practise through how the building is designed and built to include recycled and locally sourced materials. The project must be completed by December 2025.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
