Bega Valley scores $25m in funding for vital tourism-related projects including Merimbula boardwalk

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 6:30pm
Merimbula's current boardwalk is in its sunset years but NSW Government funding from the Department of Regional NSW will ensure its renewal.

Bega Valley Shire has scooped a massive $25m in grant funding for key projects in the shire from the latest round of the Regional Tourism Activation Fund.

