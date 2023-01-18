Phillipa Street's two decades of landcare recognised in Bega Valley Citizen of the Year award

Bega Valley Shire Council invites the shire's residents to its Australia Day celebrations on Thursday, January 26 with a free breakfast at 7.30am in Bega's Littleton Gardens.
At 8.30am, we will recognise and celebrate the achievements and community contributions of our 2023 Citizens of the Year and Australia Day Award winners.
"It gives me great pleasure to announce that our 2023 Citizen of the Year is Philippa Street, our Senior Citizen of the Year is Daphne Sweeney and we have two Young Citizen of the Year awardees this year, Daytona Porter and Zoe Pentin," Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick said.
"This year we are also awarding Bega Valley Medallions to 13 outstanding individuals who have served the community over a number of years: Bev Walker, Cherie White, Christine Mcdowell, Doug and Robyn Blair, Maureen Volentras, Michael Pryke, Nicholas Sticotti, Patricia Jones, Cherie Mercado, Michael Palmer, Nigel Ayling and Damien Tilley.
"Following our awards, we will welcome our latest new Australians at an official Australian Citizenship Ceremony with Member for Eden-Monaro, Kristy McBain reading the national citizenship message.
"Our new citizens are from Italy, Fiji, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Thailand, India and the Philippines, joining thousands of other Australians who are celebrating their citizenship.
"They will contribute their skills and cultural diversity to our local community and enrich it through their work and participation in community life."
Cr Fitzpatrick said Australia Day was the time to reflect on our history, respect the stories of others and celebrate our nation, its achievements and most of all, its people.
"I encourage everyone to not only enjoy Australia Day festivities, but to take time and reflect on what it means to be an Australian citizen: our shared values, our national history, our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage and our commitment to reconciliation.
"In line with the Australia Day theme of respect, reflect and celebrate, we're all part of the story and we all have a role to play in the successful development of the shire."
Cr Fitzpatrick said this year we welcome Australia Day Ambassador, Jay Allen (OAM) to our celebrations.
"Jay is a cancer survivor, patient advocate and founder and board member of not-for-profit charity, Australian Skin Cancer Foundation. He has organised, promoted and led fundraisers, raising millions for cancer research.
"Entertainment on the day will be provided by local musician and former Australia's Got Talent contestant Sam Stevenson and the event will be broadcast live on the Bega District News Facebook page."
In line with the Australia Day theme of respect, reflect and celebrate, we're all part of the story- Mayor Fitzpatrick
Philippa Street from Candelo has dedicated two decades to the rehabilitation of Candelo Creek and other projects focused on Candelo village and its parklands.
In 2003, when Philippa joined Candelo and District Landcare Group, Candelo Creek was separated from the village's parklands and the rest of the village by a wall of willow and blackberry.
One aim of the Candelo Creek project was to reunite the village with the creek and create a place where people and nature could thrive. It took six years to remove the bulk of the willow, using funding from grants procured by Philippa and Candelo Landcare.
This involved thousands of hours of volunteer work from Landcare and the wider Candelo community, including the Candelo Rural Fire Service and Candelo Public School.
The result has been improved biodiversity, enhanced geomorphology and better water quality. The creek project contributed to the aesthetic value of Candelo's townscape with walking trails, swimming holes and sandy beaches.
Keeping the community engaged in the project was the next challenge. Philippa has produced an interpretive sign, a bird watching brochure and a tourist walking map. She also successfully worked to get the footbridge to Candelo Swimming Pool built.
Instrumental in supporting volunteers to care for the creek, Philippa also brings diverse parts of the community together, including the Far South Coast Landcare Association, Indigenous representatives of local country, Candelo Public School and Candelo Meet-a-Mate. Her latest challenge was planting trees for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Philippa has been the driving force for the Candelo Creek project, demonstrating foresight, determination, tolerance, inclusiveness and respect. She hopes that by building strong, connected communities and showing that we care, we can face future problems together with confidence and optimism.
