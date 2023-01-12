Bega District News
Pambula's Royal Willows Hotel approved for demolition and replacement with supermarket

By Denise Dion
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 5:30pm
Approval has been given for the demolition of the Royal Willows Hotel, Pambula.

The demolition of Pambula's Royal Willows Hotel and it's replacement with a supermarket, bottleshop and licensed cafe has been approved by the Southern Region Planning Panel (SRPP).

