Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Royal Willows DA to be decided, public meeting date announced

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 6 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Royal Willows Hotel, Pambula, slated to be demolished to make way for a supermarket.

Decision time is close for the determination of the controversial DA that would see the Royal Willows Hotel, Pambula demolished and in its place a supermarket, bottle shop and cafe constructed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.