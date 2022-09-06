Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Body found in search for Canberra skier missing in Snowy Mountains, Kosciuszko

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 6 2022 - 4:42am, first published 4:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have discovered a body while searching for a 23-year-old missing Canberra skier in the Snowy Mountains.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.