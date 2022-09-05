Far South Coast house fire tally revealed after NSW reports deadliest winter on record

Check and maintain smoke alarms once installed



Clean the lint filter from your clothes dryer after each use



Keep any drying clothes or anything flammable at least a metre from the heater



Clean and maintain any fireplaces



Do not use outdoor heating or cooking equipment inside your home



Check electric blankets are safe for use and never go to bed or leave home with your electric blanket on



Do not overheat wheat bags in the microwave



Do not overload power boards



Never leave cooking unattended



Always use candles under adult supervision and do not leave them unattended where possible

