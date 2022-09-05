Bega District News
Bega Valley Shire Council's grader operator Max Goward surpasses 50-years of service to the region

Updated September 5 2022 - 6:00am, first published 4:30am
Bega Valley Shire Council's grader operator Max Goward has served 50-years of his life in service to the region. Picture supplied

Bega Valley Shire Council's grader operator, Max Goward recently surpassed 50-years of service.

