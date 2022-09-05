Bega Valley Shire Council's grader operator Max Goward surpasses 50-years of service to the region

Bega Valley Shire Council's grader operator, Max Goward recently surpassed 50-years of service.
Max's journey with council started when he joined as a labourer in August 1972 on the Imlay Shire in Eden - as it was known then.
Advertisement
Around that time, a house in Sydney would have cost an average of $23,700 and the Opera House was yet to be officially opened.
He later learned and operated a backhoe until 1977, before he moved onto driving graders where he has been using those skills on the Bega Valley's unsealed road network ever since.
Max has graded every unsealed road in the Shire and has clocked up more than 40,000 kilometres grading the region's unsealed roads - that's about the same as the earth's circumference.
Council's CEO, Anthony McMahon said Max was presented with his service award in recognition of a phenomenal effort serving his community.
"We had a great turnout of staff wanting to congratulate and recognise Max's incredible contribution to the shire, demonstrating just how much he is respected as a leader within our workforce," Mr McMahon said.
"Not everyone drives our unsealed roads regularly but for those that rely on them for access they know how important it is to keep them well maintained and Max has helped us achieve that for such a long period.
"It takes a special type of person to serve the community you live in for so long and to do it because it is something you love without any expectation or gratitude," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.