New bushfire danger rating system begins

Fire Danger Ratings will become much simpler as NSW adopts the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System.
The NSW RFS has been proud to lead the national development of the new system, delivering a more accurate way of assessing and communicating the risk across the bush fire season.
The new Fire Danger Rating System has four levels, instead of the previous six:
On days when there is minimal risk, such as when it is raining, Fire Danger Rating signs will be set to No Rating.
There will also be clear actions to take at each level:
Minister for Emergency Service and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said the new Fire Danger Ratings will be displayed on the RFS website, the Fires Near Me app and on updated road-side signs across NSW.
"I'm really proud that the RFS is delivering the new Fire Danger Rating System for communities State-wide and also nation-wide, in partnership with the Bureau of Meteorology and the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council," Ms Cooke said.
Residents can find more out www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/newfdr.
