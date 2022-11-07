Bega District News
Royal Willows redevelopment heads to Land and Environment Court

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:44pm, first published 2:30pm
The most recent amended facade of the proposed supermarket planned for the site of the Royal Willows Hotel, Pambula. Picture file

With just a couple of weeks to go before the Southern Region Planning Panel gives its judgement on the DA to demolish the Royal Willows Hotel and replace it with a supermarket, bottleshop and licensed cafe, notification has been given of action in the NSW Land and Environment Court on the matter.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

