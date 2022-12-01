Folk musician Kim Churchill has had a whirlwind year.
Fresh off the back of a European tour, he has returned home to Australia and immediately hit the road, touring for upcoming album Dawn Sounds.
It will be his biggest, most ambitious trip yet: 44 shows in 42 towns, across four months - and in just under a fortnight he'll roll in to Nowra.
It's been a while between visits for Churchill, who is set to play El Horses on December 3.
Speaking to the ACM, he said it's personally exciting to be back in Nowra.
"I used to play the Tea Club... that was kind of my only Nowra gig, and when that stopped I didn't play Nowra anymore," Churchill said.
"Since [venue founder] George has started up El Horses, we've been meaning to collaborate and put on a show - so I'm really glad it's finally happening."
Most of the shows on Churchill's mega Dawn Sounds tour are in regional towns. Though it's no coincidence.
Churchill said he's made a point of 'hitting the ground running' to play as many gigs as possible.
Hailing from Merimbula on the far south coast, and having lived (and worked) out of his campervan for 15 years, the nomadic musician said he was happiest in Australia's little towns.
"I'm a small town guy," Churchill said.
"Across my career there was a point where I would do a tour of Australia's capital cities, then I'd be going overseas playing the big cities across Europe and North America.
"Truth be told, I was nowhere near as happy as I am now.
"I'm from a small town, I live in a campervan - I love small towns, and I want my career to exist on the country lanes of the world."
Dawn Sounds - coming out January 13 - is Kim Churchill's seventh studio album.
Every day during the writing process, Churchill said he would wake up filled with inspiration.
"It is a collection of songs that I wrote across about 200 different mornings... different sunrises," he said.
"I would get up at 5am and I'd write to 8am as the sun and birds woke up, and the sky gently filled with blue.
"In recording the album we flung the doors to the studio open and hung microphones from the trees to pick up sounds of the birds and all that kind of stuff."
Between now and March 2023, Kim Churchill will bring his Dawn Sounds tour to Nowra, Kangaroo Valley, Moruya, and many more locations in between.
Gig-goers can expect the charismatic one man band to deliver a performance that will tug at the heartstrings, before getting everyone on their feet for a boogie.
"The show starts with a story, a lot of laughter, and maybe a couple of tears," Churchill said.
"As the show goes on it gets way more high energy... we get a little bit wild.
"My goal is always to make people laugh, cry and dance. I think if somebody has done all three at a gig, that's going to have a beautiful effect."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
