Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

It's that time of year for Christmas shopping and Eden's late night shopping event on Friday December 9 will bring stalls filled with goodies and street entertainment. There will be a road closure in place at Imlay Street from the Flag Pole Roundabout up to the Great Southern Inn. The event is brought about by the Eden Chamber of Commerce invites and starts at 5pm finishing at 8pm. There will be a visit from Santa at 5:30pm, there'll be woodchoppers, there'll also be dance performances from the from Sapphire Coast Dance group. For further enquiries please contact Maree on 0428 580 921.