Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

December 1
Can drinking beer save the planet? Ryefield Hops features in a documentary about regenerative agriculture and beer. Head along to Candelo Cafe to see why the Bemboka hop growers farm as they do and discover others that are likeminded in the industry. Drinks and dinner available from 5.30pm. Documentary screening at 7pm. Q&A with Ryefield Hops at 7.45pm. Free event but RSVP for catering purposes via www.ryefieldhops.com/shop/regendoco.
South Coast Getaway
December 2-3
The Farmer and the Owl will be bringing some of Wollongong's best acts down the coast as part of 'The South Coast Getaway'. Headlined by garage-rock band The Pinheads, acts also including Tropical Strength, The M1 and The Morning Star will play at Murrah Hall on Friday December 2 and Dulcie's Cottage in Merimbula on Saturday December 3. Bands will kick off from 6pm on Friday and 5pm Saturday.
Rainbow Wave
December 3
The Bega Valley's only youth-led LGBTQ+ inclusive event returns for 2022 at Oaklands Event Centre, Pambula. The award-winning Rainbow Wave Festival celebrates inclusivity and the Far South Coast's queer community. Tickets are selling fast, grab yours here.
Guides gala day
December 3
Bega's Girl Guides are hosting an open day for the community to discover the Guiding community and the variety of activities they do. The fair will include raffles, market stalls, live music, sausage sizzle, and kids activities and craft. Bega Guide Hall, McKee Drive, 10am until 3pm
One Tree Sessions
December 3
Michael Menager is California born, world-travelling Americana troubadour who for the last two decades has made his home in Tantawangalo. The Michael Menager Trio was born at Cobargo Folk Festival 2017 and has been a feature of the South Coast music scene ever since. This year's lineup features Sats Kramer (The Scaramouche) on guitar, Dan Efraemson (Malumba) on violin, and singer/songwriter Michael Menager on guitar and vocals. One Tree Inn, Tuross Head from 8pm.
R U OK Cricket
December 3
Head to Lord's View Oval in Kameruka on Saturday for the annual R U OK cricket event. Join Kameruka and Narooma cricket clubs, along with RUOK ambassador Glenn Cotter, with an open conversation about mental health issues. Gates open at 12.30pm.
Art Show
December 5-15
Looking for a different Christmas gift? Merimbula and District Arts Group is holding an art exhibition from Monday, December 5 to Thursday, December 15 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula open daily 10am-4pm with free entry. Visit this great exhibition that has framed and unframed artworks, all of which are for sale with a range of styles and mediums such as watercolours, acrylics, oils and mixed media. There are various craft items for sale and many original art cards. Come in and support local artists.
Carols on the Mountain
December 9
Carols on the Mountain returns to Magic Mountain, Merimbula, this December 9, starting at 6pm. The popular "carols by candlelight" event is hosted by the Lions Club of Pambula-Merimbula and filled with musical entertainment. Santa will be arriving between 7-7.30pm for photos and to hand out goodies to the children.
Christmas on Imlay
December 9
It's that time of year for Christmas shopping and Eden's late night shopping event on Friday December 9 will bring stalls filled with goodies and street entertainment. There will be a road closure in place at Imlay Street from the Flag Pole Roundabout up to the Great Southern Inn. The event is brought about by the Eden Chamber of Commerce invites and starts at 5pm finishing at 8pm. There will be a visit from Santa at 5:30pm, there'll be woodchoppers, there'll also be dance performances from the from Sapphire Coast Dance group. For further enquiries please contact Maree on 0428 580 921.
St Patrick's Community Christmas Festival
December 10
Come on down to Gipps Street Bega to join in on the Christmas cheer from 10am-3pm. There will be live music, market stalls, local handmade gifts, delicious food and fun for the whole family.
Author Talk
December 10
Cheryl Adam spent her childhood in Eden, where her love of storytelling began. In adulthood, she travelled widely and lived overseas including in Africa and Europe. Each book in the Eden series has wonderfully drawn characters, drama, and humour, as they trace an Eden family's history from the 1950s to 1970s, highlighting the remarkable resilience that enabled women, despite the difficult choices they faced, to find happiness in sometimes the most unlikely of places. Cheryl Adams will be giving a talk at the Eden Library on Saturday, December 10 at 10.30am. Free entry, followed by morning tea.
Village Vibes
December 15
Pambula's annual community Christmas event will include late-night shopping, street stalls and entertainment, face painting, buskers and chalk artists. From 5pm. Santa arriving via vintage fire truck at 6.30pm.
Jazz Club
December 15
The Down South Jazz Club will host the Corinne Gibbons Quartet at Club Sapphire on Thursday, December 15 from 7.30pm. The Tathra born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has built a loyal following across all parts of the world. She will be backed by a trio of local musicians, Paul Dion on keyboard, Chris Ralfs on bass and Alex Merrick on drums, all of whom are part of the Sapphire Coast Concert Jazz Band. Cost is $15 for members and $25 for visitors. To book email bookings@downsouthjazzclub.org.au or call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590.
Santa in the Park
December 16
Candelo P & C Association and Candelo Volunteer Fire Brigade present 2022 Santa in the Park. The event will take place at the Candelo Showground, and starts 6pm with Santa arriving at 7pm. Presents are to be left at the servo with Bevan. Sausages and soft drinks will be available for purchase.
Wilderness to Water: Murunna Headland
December 17
The second of Bega Valley Shire Council's Wilderness to Water walking tours to learn more about the environmental and cultural significance of walking trails. Meet at Camel Rock Beach carpark and walk to Wallaga Lake Reserve. Explore the coastal flora with botanist Jackie Miles, Aboriginal cultural talk with Yuin Kelly, Zoe Burke will discuss the unique geology and early European settlement, plus lunchtime talks on seaweed farming, Moodji indigenous food farm, threatened shorebirds, rehabilitating Murunna, citizen science and more. There will also be children's nature activities and lunch provided by a local caterer. It runs from 10am-1.30pm. It is a free event but bookings are essential.
Christmas Carnival
December 22
The Bega Chamber of Commerce presents the Bega Christmas Family Carnival at Littleton Gardens. So much to see and do including a visit from Santa, face painting, musical acts, rides, chocolate wheel, Bega VRA demonstrations, barbecue and a kids Christmas craft corner, with Animal Welfare League Far South Coast, Merimbula Dutch Pancakes and One Stop Candy Shop joining in. Celebrate the festive season with the community, from 5-8pm.
Tathra Cup Races
December 27
One of the biggest race days on the Sapphire Coast calendar, the Tathra Beach Bowlo Tathra Cup Race Day is on Tuesday, December 27. Gates open 12pm. Free buses to and from the track, free face painting for the kids, and free photobooth for all. Visit sapphirecoastturfclub.com.au for details and free bus timetable.
Daniel Champagne LIVE at Mumbulla School Hall (Bega)
January 6
He has been described as 'the finest guitar player of this generation', 'a leading light in acoustic music' and 'a performer that must be seen to be believed'. Now, on the back of sell out shows around the world, the young Australian virtuoso brings his tour home with a brand new album!
In the first half of 2023, Daniel will be playing 60 shows across every Australian state and territory for audiences young and old, from big cities to small towns, from the coast to the red centre, this is a show not to be missed and it's coming your way!
Tickets: $30 adult / $15 under 18 available here
