New Far South Coast dining experience offers true 'paddock to plate' ethos

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:48pm, first published 4:30pm
Sahra Dixon, the Co-founder of the newly launched Wool Shed. Picture supplied.

The Wool Shed is the culmination of years of food and farming experience between Sahra and Hamish Dixon - a dream envisioned, transforming an old shearing shed on their Burragate property into a multipurpose venue.

Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

