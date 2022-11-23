The Wool Shed is the culmination of years of food and farming experience between Sahra and Hamish Dixon - a dream envisioned, transforming an old shearing shed on their Burragate property into a multipurpose venue.
Launching last month and hosting the first long lunch event, The Wool Shed embodies sustainability and the circularity of local produce as guests are treated to intimate dining experiences and bespoke workshops.
The Dixons took the leap and bought the Burragate property in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the allure of farm life and a new adventure an exciting prospect.
Dating back the 1860, the heritage property provided the perfect building blocks for the Dixons with the shed and some of the gardens already well established.
"This felt like the perfect place and it felt like right place right time," Ms Dixon said.
Grazing on the Dixons' farm are Australian white sheep and angus beef cattle to go along with vegetables, herbs and orchards all at the centre of the Wool Shed experience.
READ ALSO:
"We [the Bega Valley] grow and produce so many great foods and gourmet things, but there really aren't many experiences to connect with the food. You're not getting that circular vision of how they're farmed. It's crazy to me," Ms Dixon said.
The shed itself was an enticing prospect for the Dixons and after some light touches and additions of recycled farm items, including a six metre long shearing table from another shearing shed in the Monaro, the space came to life.
"You've gotta use it or you lose it, particularly with old farm sheds," Ms Dixon said.
As well as dining experiences, The Wool Shed will host workshops with the help of local experts - the first a wreath making workshop run by local florist Darcie Nicol, which has already sold out.
"I'm hoping to collaborate with a lot of local people, I think that's such an important part of what The Wool Shed stands for and our values," Ms Dixon said.
"Ensuring that we're working with local people that have amazing skills."
Coming from a background of connecting farmers and consumers, Ms Dixon believed a disconnect existed between what people ate and how it was produced.
"Now being on the other side and being the farmer myself, I thought The Wool Shed would be a beautiful place to come and enjoy the farm to table, paddock to plate ethos," Ms Dixon said.
Offering tours of their farm and gardens, The Wool Shed aimed to show transparency around its farming processes in order to connect with conscious consumers.
"A lot of people that I've spoken to and a lot of friends that have young kids are really conscious about the food they're consuming and where it comes from. Why not connect the dots and go and spend the day on a farm."
The Wool Shed is mainly self sufficient, however Ms Dixon also started a garden group in the area to share and swap produce with other farmers.
With events now available to the wider public, bookings for long lunches in 2023 can be made on The Wool Shed's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.