While floods continue to ravage NSW, many who lost their homes in Lismore earlier in the year are still displaced, unable to rebuild and living in temporary pod accommodation.
Ruth Haggar knows the feeling all too well, losing her Cobargo home during the Black Summer bushfires in 2019.
This Christmas, she is asking Bega Valley locals to make cards and flags for Lismore residents still without a home and living in pod villages, to show that while the attention was off them they were still in everyone's thoughts.
"I had this idea a few months ago, and since then at lot more of NSW and Victoria has been flooded, but Lismore was the first area to be really severely hit after the fires," Ms Haggar said.
"So much was given to us and so much attention. I want to really give back and let them know we stand with you in solidarity, we know some of what you're going through."
When the world's eyes were no longer on the Far South Coast after the horrific fires three years ago, Ms Haggar said those personal messages from strangers made all the difference in keeping a positive outlook.
"I know that when I lived in my pod and caravan, those little hand made cards from people that would say, 'I'm thinking of you', they made a big difference to me getting through a day," Ms Haggar said.
Ms Haggar has already recruited the help of schools in Cobargo and Quaama, which have jumped at the opportunity, and was hopeful more schools and groups will get involved.
She had a goal of 50 flags and 100 sets of cards to be sent off to Lismore by December 7.
"They're (schools) really happy to reciprocate and three years later I think everyone now has the energy to do it."
For those who want to make something, Ms Haggar said home-made cards or flags of hope to decorate pods were what she planned on sending on.
"I'm inviting anybody, set aside an hour or two and turn off the TV one night and just make something. It will make you feel so much better about yourself and create so much joy, goodwill and happiness."
If you would like to send a memento to the flood victims in Lismore this Christmas, you can drop them off at the Bega Library by December 7 where Ms Haggar will collect them.
