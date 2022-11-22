Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Navigate Expeditions owner says Sapphire Coast can become a tourism beacon

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 23 2022 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Taunton's Navigate Expeditions won silver at the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards in the new business category. Picture supplied

Navigate Expeditions owner Jess Taunton says the Sapphire Coast has the potential to become a bucket list destination like the Great Barrier Reef.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.