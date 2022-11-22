The NSW Sapphire Coast will headline the sixth episode of the third season of "socially conscious" television series Adventure All Stars.
With filming starting on Tuesday, November 22, 12 philanthropic cast members from across Australia will experience the best Tathra, Merimbula and surrounds have to offer including an oyster tour, surfing, mountain e-biking, gin school, kayaking, and a coastal wildlife tour.
Australian showbiz legend Frankie J Holden OAM is Adventure All Stars' celebrity guest star - having initially appeared in the second season of the series and making a return especially for the third season episode in his home town.
Holden is something of an ambassador for the program after enjoying the experience so much as well as really connecting with its concept.
"I initially got involved through my daughter, who was working with Myeloma Australia," Holden told ACM.
"Myeloma is a blood cancer with no cure and one of those diseases that flies under the radar.
"It really resonates with me though as Jim Keays, who was the lead singer of Masters Apprentices and a good mate of mine, died from it.
"This concept of a TV series raising money for charities like Myeloma Australia then going on an adventure, came across my daughter's desk and she asked if I would do it."
The concept is that "ordinary Australians" who raise a minimum of $10,000 for a charity are then rewarded with a week full of adventures in a surprise location.
Funnily enough, for Holden it turned out he got to travel all the way...to Jindabyne!
"They did a great job and it turned out there were a lot of things in Jindabyne I didn't know you could do.
"We went abseiling, canoeing down rapids, horse riding - we were even riding bikes out on the lake."
Holden said he was also impressed at seeing how his fellow cast members grew, as individuals and as a team.
"It's good karma - helping charities that don't get government funding to support Australian families.
"I was really impressed with the concept so since then I've gotten involved as a spokesperson and said they should come here to the Sapphire Coast for an episode.
"It's great exposure for the Sapphire Coast and I want to personally thank all the various tourism operators helping out the program this week."
Prior to the commencement of filming, all Adventure All Stars cast members, including Frankie J, raised funds for Australian charities, and their reward was the trip of a lifetime.
All net proceeds from the TV series are gifted to Australian charities. Funds raised via the Sapphire Coast episode will support Walk a While Foundation, NSW RFS and Bully Zero.
This ground-breaking television show premiered on the Seven Network in Australia in 2019 and on TVNZ 1 in New Zealand in 2020.
The second season of the show is currently screening on 7Plus in Australia and via Outdoor Channel internationally.
The latest season generated close to $1.2million for charity - making Adventure All Stars one of the biggest contributors to philanthropy of any TV show in the world.
The third season featuring Sapphire Coast was scheduled to screen globally in 2023.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
