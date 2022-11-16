Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

MELT by Corinne Gibbons: Highly acclaimed album to re-launch in Bermagui Sunday

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Corinne Gibbons will relaunch her third album MELT on Sunday, with a special performance at Four Winds in Barraga Bay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.