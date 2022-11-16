MELT by Corinne Gibbons: Highly acclaimed album to re-launch in Bermagui Sunday

Corinne Gibbons will relaunch her third album MELT on Sunday, with a special performance at Four Winds in Barraga Bay.
Promising a soundtrack for the ears and soul, Sunday's performance will be a return to her roots and Ms Gibbons' first performance in the Bega Valley in six years.
Championing themes of connection, love and loss and the plight of the planet, the performance will include dramatic visuals by celebrated local filmmaker Toni Houston.
MELT has come a long way since its emphatic inception in 2009.
"MELT was originally launched in 2009 at Stonehenge on the Summer Solstice, and I got to sing the title track as the sun rose over the stones, welcoming in the Northern Hemisphere summer," Ms Gibbons said.
Now 13 years on Ms Gibbons spoke about the inspiration behind the album and the relevance it holds today.
"MELT was a big part of my own healing journey. With everything we've been through in the last couple of years, I just felt it was really timely to re-release it."
Ms Gibbons created MELT after the tragic disappearance of her sister in Fiji in 2004.
"I kept a journal during that time and I just had a moment one day were I looked at the journal and thought, this sounds like song.
Ms Gibbons and her sister Danielle both shared strong connection with the planet and the environment - a theme at the forefront of her album and the visuals that accompany.
A collaboration soon came about with renowned filmmaker Toni Houston, who was able to acquire footage she had shot for National Geographic to provide a stunning backdrop to the songs.
Ms Houston's dramatic cinematic vistas include scenes of the Arctic, Antarctica, the Galapagos Islands and the Mediterranean.
Guests will be treated to an acoustic performance of the album on Sunday at Four Winds.
Stu Hunter (silverchair, Portishead), who was the producer of Melt, will accompany Ms Gibbons on piano.
"To be able to share it in such a stunning sonic space at Four Winds is very special," Ms Gibbons said
Corinne Gibbon's performance will run from 3-5pm and will be followed by a live Q and A with both Ms Gibbons and Ms Houston.
Tickets are available via Humanitix, click here
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
