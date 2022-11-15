Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Choirboys' Mark Gable plays at Bermagui Taste of Seafood Festival

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated November 16 2022 - 8:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Choirboys front man Mark Gable will be performing at the Taste of Seafood Festival in Bermagui on November 25-26. File picture

Expect much much more than succulent seafood at the NSW Taste of Seafood Festival in Bermagui on November 25-26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.