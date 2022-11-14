It might sound unusual, but Bega's Barry Dwyer says he owes his life to the Americans who detonated two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945.
He recalled the story his father told him of when he and the other prisoners of war heard the bombs drop at Nagasaki from the mine where they were being held and forced to work.
"That's why I love the Americans," said Barry. "I wouldn't be here otherwise."
Being the son of a returned prisoner of war wasn't always easy, especially after his father developed a drinking problem following his return to Australia.
At the time, Barry said soldiers were told by the government not to tell people back home about their experiences, nor were they accepted by RSL clubs at the time.
"People from the first world war said 'you can't join because it wasn't a real war, you weren't in the trenches like us'. They did the same with the Vietnam vets," he said.
READ ALSO:
Barry's father Frank was captured when British forces surrendered to the Japanese in Singapore on February 15, 1942.
Frank was taken to Changi Prison as a prisoner of war and forced to build railway lines and bridges. Prior to the war, the Changi Peninsula had been the British Army's principal base area in Singapore.
Some time later he volunteered to go to work on the coal mines in Japan.
"My father thought the food was going to be better in Japan so he volunteered to go there, but that wasn't the case."
Barry said the POWs were given small wooden boxes filled with the prisoner's ration of rice for the day.
He was also told a story that a group of Australians lured a guard's small dog away from him using some of their rations.
"The Australian soldiers grabbed him, cooked him up for a little bit of meat.
"That's desperate isn't it?"
Barry said another story was that he was left outside to freeze in the snow because he was found by a guard with a cigarette behind his ear.
"They made him stand to attention in the snow, and every time he moved to try and stay warm they'd rush out of the guardhouse and bash the living daylights out of him with a bamboo stick," he said.
Another form of punishment his father recalled was when guards would cut off a sapling and force the prisoner to stand on it.
"As soon as you fell off they would bash you with a bamboo stick and make you get back up there," he said.
Another punishment was being hung up with rope by the thumbs.
The Australians didn't go down without a fight though.
Barry was told Australians tricked guards in Singapore by mixing up broken down trucks and non-broken down trucks and selling them to the locals.
"While the Japanese weren't looking they'd wheel it down into the shrub and sell it - that's pretty good isn't it."
Barry said Australians POWs would also take large containers of white ants and put them into the piers of the railway line bridges they were building.
When Barry's father was eventually picked up by the allied forces after the bombing of Japan, he was taken to bases in Malaysia, before he was put back on a ship called the HMS Speaker and returned to Australia.
"They fed them up and got their health in better shape so they didn't walk off the boat looking terrible," he said.
Frank did however return to Australia swollen with Beriberi - a disease which occurs when the body does not get enough thiamine (vitamin B1).
"He used to tell me and my brothers and sister little bits here and there, he didn't say much, he only told us the good bits," said Barry.
"He also had a mate he called 'Richo', and something happened to him, but I don't know what."
Barry said although he didn't remember his father being hard on the children, his mother and father used to argue a lot - much of the time due to issues brought about by "the grog".
Frank died at 61 years of age from cancer of the throat, Barry was only a very young man when his father passed away - he was the youngest of his siblings.
Barry ended up devoting his life to serving his country in the Royal Australian Engineers and spent many of his 30 years of service involved with the Aboriginal Community Aid Project.
His team was involved projects such as grading roads, building pumping stations for sewage, digging out garbage dumps, building airstrips, and decommissioning mining sites.
He said he enjoyed the experience of travelling to regional and remote communities around Australia - even sleeping on a bank next to crocodiles in Darwin while waiting for a barge to pick he and his team up.
Barry has received four medals for his service and each year on Remembrance Day also proudly wears his father's five medals, including one his father was given for his experience as a prisoner of war.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.