Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Remembrance Day 2022: Stories of harsh treatment of WWII prisoners still vivid for POW's son

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated November 15 2022 - 8:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Dwyer at Club Bega following the Remembrance Day service on November 11, 2022 in Bega. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

It might sound unusual, but Bega's Barry Dwyer says he owes his life to the Americans who detonated two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.