Bega District News
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Spiral's latest exhibition revs up with call for entries

November 15 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spiral has launched a call for entries for its latest open art prize - Cars, Cars, Cars. Artwork by Jock Morse

Spiral Gallery in Bega is calling on artists to shift into gear and prepare entries for their next open art prize, titled Cars, Cars, Cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.