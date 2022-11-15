Spiral's latest exhibition revs up with call for entries

Spiral Gallery in Bega is calling on artists to shift into gear and prepare entries for their next open art prize, titled Cars, Cars, Cars.
The Cars, Cars, Cars Open Art Prize follows in the lively footsteps of 2020's Water exhibition, and the Year of the Dog exhibition in 2018, which were both popular exhibitions at Spiral, with lots of artists from the South Coast and beyond.
The open art prize exhibition will be held at Spiral from February 10 until March 7, 2023.
It is open to all members of the community to enter, plus artists working in any medium at any level of practice.
First prize is $600 sponsored by AutoPro Bega, while there will also be a runner-up and encouragement award presented.
Entries will be judged by South Coast artist Tony Sweeting.
A maximum of one work per artist is allowed, with an entry fee of $30. Closing date for entries for the Open Art Prize is Friday, December 16.
Open Art Prize entry forms are available now from Spiral Gallery, 47 Church St Bega, and on the website www.spiralgallery.org.au.
Spiral Gallery hours are Monday to Friday 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-1pm.
For further information on the Cars Open Art Prize contact Keith Coleman on 0479 171 651 or email spiralartprize@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.