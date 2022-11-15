Word is spreading fast about a new Bodalla eatery, where fresh creative food heroes local produce.
Bodalla's new eating venue, 6 & Out, opened recently in what was the Downward Dog Cafe.
Five days a week it serves breakfast and lunch plus an extra-special dining experience three nights.
Head chef and co-owner Chris Spooner has 10 years industry experience including five years as head chef at places including One Tree Inn at Tuross Head and Central Tilba's Dromedary Hotel.
He went to Moruya High School with Jesse Masters, who has returned after seven years in Canberra to be maitre d at 6 & Out.
Ms Wicks grew up in the hospitality industry because her mother owned a restaurant.
"My mother was terrified for me owning a restaurant, but Chris talked me into it and seeing what he has brought to other venues over the years we took the plunge," she said.
Ms Wicks handled accounting and marketing, which she juggles with being a high school teacher.
The enthusiastic trio are passionate about quality in produce, food, beverage and service to create memorable dining experiences.
"It was Chris's dream to have creative control," Ms Wicks said.
"I want to make food that is creative and that challenges people's taste buds," Mr Spooner added.
The cuisine is loosely described as modern Australian, but there was a mix of styles plus elements of bush tucker and nostalgia.
"We want to bring really good quality food to the South Coast and support local producers," Ms Wicks said.
"It is building those connections and their profiles, which we need after a rough few years for the industry and coming back swinging after COVID," Mr Spooner said.
Word is spreading fast and has already reached Mollymook, Tathra and Eden.
The restaurant's name is partially a cricket reference, but also a play on the dinner menu.
It has six dishes that are available for a week before they disappear in keeping with Mr Spooner's ethos of fresh, creative and interesting food.
Parts of the building are heritage listed and it has a courtyard which makes it suitable for children, as well as being dog-friendly.
"Most people still remember it as Malibu Mex," Ms Wicks said.
"It was quite legendary in its time and holds special memories for lots of people on the coast."
Over time they plan live music and more local suppliers.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
