An Eden woman has received a $2400 fine and three months off the road after she lied to police by attempting to assume her sister's identity when stopped for a licence check.
Tamyka Lee Laws, 23, faced Bega Local Court on three charges - driving while suspended, stating a false name or home address, and unlawfully possessing an Australian driver licence.
Laws pleaded guilty to all three charges on Tuesday, October 25, with her solicitor, Tony Cullinan, making admissions to the court that "she knew she was in the wrong".
He suggested the lack of better judgement on disclosing her true identity was likely the result of a her being a young person and having a "level of immaturity".
According to documents tendered to the court, Law was stopped by police around 11am on September 23 at Bega McDonald's after being suspected of holding a "suspended" learner's permit.
Laws instead produced an unrestricted driver's licence. Police were quick to notice the woman in the photograph on the licence she provided had different features to Laws.
After a line of questioning by police, Laws eventually admitted she had presented the licence and name of her sister.
Magistrate Doug Dick said in court that he took the matters very seriously as he had dealt with a case before where a woman kept having to attend court to protest her innocence for matters that pertained to her sister assuming her identity.
Laws was convicted and fined $800 on each matter and would be off the road until January 24, 2023.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
