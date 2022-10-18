Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Dennis Love takes out four events at Merimbula Seniors Tennis Tournament

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 18 2022 - 6:19am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merimbula Seniors Tennis Tournament organiser John Rheinberger, left, with multiple event winner Dennis Love and his combined age doubles partner Foster Ofati.

Pambula tennis player Dennis Love collected four trophies from five events he played during the 41st Merimbula Seniors Tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.