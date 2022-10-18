Pambula tennis player Dennis Love collected four trophies from five events he played during the 41st Merimbula Seniors Tournament.
Held from October 14-17, the tournament was heavily supported by Canberra players as well as players from along the coast to Wollongong and south to Gippsland and Melbourne.
Twelve players came from Albury and Wangaratta and will return to find their local courts under flood waters. A group of six players also come from South Australia.
Love partnered with Chris Paton of Tweed to win the 60 Men's Doubles, Foster Ofati to win the 130 Combined Doubles and Leonie Ainsworth, of Canberra to win the 130 Combined Mixed.
Geoff Metzler partnered with Herbie Chee from Milton/Ulladulla to win the 75 Doubles and the pair were runners-up in the 70 Doubles and 150 Combined Men's Doubles.
Chee recently competed in the NSW Seniors Championships in Sydney and won the 80 Men's Singles over three recognised opponents. Chee is well known in the Milton area as a practising GP for the past 50 years.
Dot Green partnered with Pauline Downes from Canberra to win the 45-55 Doubles and Foster Ofati to come second in the 120 Combined Mixed event.
Nathan Zimnowoda won the 45 Men's Singles and Grant Smith and Joanne Adams won the Mixed 100 Combined Doubles.
"This was the first tournament since 2019 due to COVID and competitors were keen to get back on court and play," he said.
"A special thanks goes out to new club member Grant Woodbridge who took on the job of catering organiser and Anthea Parker who managed the kitchen.
"Grant and Anthea were supported by a dozen or more club members who assisted with the barbecue, court preparation, raffle tickets, photography and general duties."
The raffle was well supported by players. First and second prize watches courtesy of Eric Godward from Leading Edge Jewellers were won by Ross Greenup and Barbara McCluskey, Turkish Rug courtesy of Tony McClosker of Harvey Norman Carpets Fyshwick was won by Keith Murdoch, accommodation at Lakeside Holiday Apartments was won by Barbara McCluskey and tennis equipment from coach Hans Zeegers Sapphire Coast Tennis pro shop was won by Ross Greenup.
Tournaments winners for each event:
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
