The raffle was well supported by players. First and second prize watches courtesy of Eric Godward from Leading Edge Jewellers were won by Ross Greenup and Barbara McCluskey, Turkish Rug courtesy of Tony McClosker of Harvey Norman Carpets Fyshwick was won by Keith Murdoch, accommodation at Lakeside Holiday Apartments was won by Barbara McCluskey and tennis equipment from coach Hans Zeegers Sapphire Coast Tennis pro shop was won by Ross Greenup.