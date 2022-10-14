Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Salvos truck driver urges council to consider loading zone extension after multiple parking fines

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 14 2022 - 4:56am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega Valley Salvation Army truck driver Mervyn Baxter with his vehicle outside the Salvos store in Bega. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

A delivery truck driver for the Salvation Army is advocating for an extension to a loading zone in front of its Merimbula store after twice being slapped with parking fines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.