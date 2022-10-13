Bega Valley Shire community groups say action on homelessness is needed now but "no-one is doing anything".
They were responding to Bega MP Michael Holland's comment that a quick stop gap for the housing crisis in Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires could be expanding the Social Justice Advocates (SJA) of the Sapphire Coast's demountable homes model.
Dr Holland said other things were needed to implement that, including sourcing centrally-located land with appropriate infrastructure and cutting red-tape for development approvals.
"Not all development approvals are the same and they should be triaged in terms of priority," he said.
Caroline Long, regional manager of South East Women and Children's Services (SEWACS), said she agreed with the triage idea "but council doesn't even have the staff to deal with DAs from the bushfires".
As for land," there are huge blocks with tiny bedsits on them" she said.
"People like SJA are doing creative things and they are just facing walls."
Mick Brosnan, co-founder of SJA, said he had purchased one more demountable unit which he could bring down immediately if he had the land.
Ms Long said while the SJA model was a quick win, it was "only a transitional solution for six months and then what?"
"We have to think of longer-term solutions and they [governments] need to start building public houses," she said.
Ms Brosnan said he proposed to Dr Holland that SJA's demountable units could be a longer-term solution.
"We are using them for crisis and emergency accommodation, but they could be used for two- to three-years," he said.
"They come in at around $40,000 after some pretty major infrastructure.
"Anything else we are looking at costs $100,000 to $200,000.
"It is a no-brainer," Mr Brosnan said.
Meanwhile Mr Brosnan remained inundated with calls for emergency accommodation caravans, with 10 caravans in use on Tuesday night, October 11.
"Caravans are Band-aids at best. They are not the solution," he said.
"We have been doing this for nine to 10 years.
"That was my point to Michael [Holland]. We have got to move towards something."
Mr Brosnan said the community had raised money for at least another three units "yet I am still being asked for caravans".
"Some people are talking but no-one is doing anything. That is what frustrates me.
"Even with the units, they must leave after six months, but at least there is breathing space, dignity and peace of mind which is fundamental to us all."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
