This weekend's Eternity Festival is "funding a sustainability revolution through music" organisers say.
On October 16, Tathra's Lawrence Park will come alive to the sounds of some of the South Coast's best musicians, accompanied by one of Australia's music industry greats.
The Eternity Festival's headline act is Neil Murray, renowned Australian singer-songwriter and a founding member of the Warumpi Band.
He's the writer behind the Warumpi Band's 1980s hits My Island Home (later recorded by Christine Anu) and Blackfella Whitefella, among many others, and has also enjoyed a lengthy solo career with 10 studio albums to his name so far.
Sharing the line-up with Murray are top-class South Coast acts including Surg, Sam Stevenson, The Figmentz, One Generation, Lucky, Humans Being, Reckless and Triply.
With two stages alternating acts, audiences are in for a treat of continuous entertainment from 12-9pm.
The festival is a major fundraiser for host organisation Clean Energy For Eternity.
Event manager Prue Kelly said funds raised were intended to go towards the purchase and installation of solar panels and battery storage on four Bega Valley Rural Fire Brigade sheds.
CEFE has been a driving force of sustainable power solutions for community buildings over many years.
CEFE has previously funded solar power for RFS sheds at Rocky Hall, Kiah and Brogo through smaller music gigs, but Ms Kelly said Eternity was a chance for them to "do four more all in one hit".
"It's a major fundraiser for the fire sheds of brigades at Towamba, Angledale-Stony Creek, Numbugga and Tanja," she said.
"We need about $50,000 [to get all four done].
"The Rural Fire Service is very supportive, as are all our sponsors.
"Everyone is so enthusiastic and we're very excited."
Gates open for Sunday's Eternity Festival at 11am.
There will be food vans and a coffee van on site, while the Lawrence Park venue also has a liquor licence and bar operating - no BYO is permitted.
Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for teens, and children under 12 free. Tickets will be on sale at the gate, but are already available online via cleanenergyforeternity.net.au/festival2022/ or Humanitix.com.
While organisers have all their fingers crossed for fine weather across the weekend, a backup plan was in place to ensure the event goes ahead regardless.
