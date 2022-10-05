Candelo Public School students shine in performing arts, year 6 student Harper Jessop selected for School Spectacular

Extensive extracurricular programs and opportunities for dedicated students to perform have enabled Candelo Public School students to shine over the last few months.
Candelo students recently performed at the Festival of Instrumental Music at the Opera House, and attended the South Coast Dance Festival and the South Coast Drama Festival - both held in Batemans Bay.
To add to the school's performing arts achievements, year 6 student Harper Jessop was recently selected as a featured artist for the School Spectacular set to go ahead in November 2022.
Candelo Public School Principal Suezanne Bourke said the school community was "thrilled beyond belief that Harper's exceptional talent has been identified by the state-wide audition process".
During the school holidays Harper has been attending rehearsals in Sydney and has been given the opportunity to rehearse with industry professionals.
"As many Candelonians as possible are planning to attend the magnificent School Spectacular Show in November to support Harper. He has the whole village behind him," said Ms Bourke.
Year 6 student Chiara McDonald recently returned from an exciting performance of 'Grinchy Christmas' at the South Coast Drama Festival, held in September.
She has also been given the opportunity to take on a lead role in the school drama program and has "loved every minute of it," she said.
After producing plays with her friends in the school yard since Kindergarten and at home with her two sisters, Chiara has developed into an inspiring young actress.
"It takes courage, resilience, confidence, and problem-solving skills to be part of these demanding programs," said Ms Bourke.
"After the last couple of years where programs were limited, our school has taken advantage of every opportunity presented in 2022," said Ms Bourke.
In Term 4, Candelo students have been set to continue rehearsing for the Spring Youth Musical Festival at Four Winds in Bermagui.
The school's dance ensemble of 24 students from year 2 to year 6 has been selected to perform 'Join the Circus' and the school's Spanish guitar group has been selected perform 'Fiesta!'
Another arts project engaging Candelo students has been a STEM filmmaking program requiring students to create, develop, and direct their own mini movies.
"It has been a focus during class time for Year 5 and 6 students," said Ms Bourke.
Groups of students have been working with their teacher, Samantha Johnson, to produce movies for the SCLC Film By Festival, with the premiere set to be held at Merimbula's Picture Show Man in late October.
Students also took part in Book Week during term 3 where the whole school combined together to put on a concert for the community, with parents and grandparents invited to attend.
"The teachers who rehearse the groups have the support of the staff and the school community for the extra curricula programs," said Ms Bourke.
Each class developed performance pieces with class teachers to highlight the importance of Book Week.
Danielle Potter, parent of three children who attend the school, said she was grateful for the "outstanding opportunities" her children had been offered within the performing arts sector.
"Ally, Beau and Max are so lucky to be involved in the performing arts programs. Through each program they gain more skills and have such a great time," she said.
"I am so proud of them and am blown away by the dedication from both children and teachers to make amazing performances and memories!"
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
