Candelo Public School students shine in performing arts, year 6 student Harper Jessop selected for School Spectacular

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 5 2022 - 7:45am, first published 3:30am
Candelo Public School students who performed using the recorder at the Festival of Instrumental Music, held at the Opera House in late August and early September. Picture supplied

Extensive extracurricular programs and opportunities for dedicated students to perform have enabled Candelo Public School students to shine over the last few months.

