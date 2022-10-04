Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Bega Valley Regional Gallery to be renamed in lead-up to reopening

Updated October 5 2022 - 7:46am, first published October 4 2022 - 11:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gallery director Iain Dawson says the gallery is being renamed in order to better define the focus of the gallery's offerings. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Bega Valley Shire Council has announce its regional gallery will be renamed the South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) in the lead-up to its re-opening early next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.