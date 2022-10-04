Narooma tourism operator Sally Bouckley has secured a grant that will help to highlight the South Coast's rich First Nations' culture to visitors to the region.
Eurobodalla Shire Council announced on Thursday, September 29, that it had secured $287,582 from the state government's Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events program and allocated it among six events.
Ms Bouckley's luxury tour business, Southbound Escapes, will offer Connection to Country, a series of First Nations experiences for locals and visitors.
Yuin knowledge holders and experienced guides, including Patricia Ellis, will conduct activities such as walks, story telling and basket weaving and dance workshops, along with cultural talks on the historic Wagonga Princess ferry as it cruises Wagonga Inlet.
Ms Bouckley said the grant will pay for the guides so that visitors and locals can enjoy the experiences free of charge and spread the word to their friends.
"When people think about First Nations culture, they don't think of the South Coast.
"They think of places like Uluru yet the culture is strong everywhere here so it is to highlight the Yuin culture via tourism," she said.
Ms Bouckley is well-placed to do so because she relocated her business to the former Narooma Visitor Information Centre in July 2022.
Eurobodalla Shire Council had closed it in May 2021 when the lease expired.
She has now reactivated visitor centre services such as promoting accommodation rentals, restaurants, wineries and tours.
"We are already doing bookings for both operators at Montague Island and have 11 accommodation options on our website, with a lot more coming on board," Ms Bouckley said.
While she runs the experiences and tours over the peak summer season there will be a didgeridoo player outside the centre to create atmosphere and encourage people to visit the centre.
"We are selling First Nations products like clapsticks and yarning sticks to support local community organisations and businesses with the retail products, plus we have the Lighthouse Museum.
"We are going to make it more than an information centre," Ms Bouckley said.
"We are trying to highlight what is available and give the First Nations tourism operators more business."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
