Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Speedy successes for Tathra Surf Life Saving Club at Burley Griffin Gift Surfboat race in Canberra

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 4 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Tathra Surf Life Saving Club surfboat lined up and waiting to start the race at the Lake Burley Griffin Gift Surfboat race, a 10km surfboat race held on the iconic Canberra lake. Picture supplied

Tathra Surf Life Saving Club cleaned up over the weekend at the Lake Burley Griffin Gift Surfboat race, a 10km race held on the iconic Canberra lake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.