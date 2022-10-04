Speedy successes for Tathra Surf Life Saving Club at Burley Griffin Gift Surfboat race in Canberra

Tathra Surf Life Saving Club cleaned up over the weekend at the Lake Burley Griffin Gift Surfboat race, a 10km race held on the iconic Canberra lake.
A total of 16 surfboat crews were entered for the event on Saturday, October 1. Clubs were entered from North Steyne, Long Reef, North Cronulla, Kiama, Bateman's Bay, Broulee, Moruya, Tathra, and Pambula.
The surfboats consisted of four rowers and one sweep (the member of the team who steers the boat). There were not any changeovers of team members throughout the 10km race.
The masters men's race was taken out by Tathra, with the fastest time overall at 53 minutes and 30 seconds. They beat Moruya in second place whose times came in at 54 minutes and 41 seconds.
The open men's category was also won by Tathra, completing the 10km in 53 mins and 38 seconds. They beat Broulee who came in at second place with a time of 55 minutes and 7 seconds.
The masters women's race was won by Broulee with a time of 60 minutes and 35 seconds, and the Tathra team managed to place second with a time of 62 minutes and 17 seconds. Pambula's ladies team came in at third with 62 minutes and 42 seconds.
Buff Britton was Tathra's sweep for the open men's category. He said the conditions were fairly good considering there was some rain forecasted for during the race. Luckily the rain held out until after.
"We had some gear to put on the guys in case it did rain, some garbage bags to over them, but it didn't rain during the race, it only rained a little just as we were leaving."
He said there was a little wind in their faces during the home stretch that helped cool team members down, but the wind was behind them for the most part.
He said the wind could be an issue if it brought "choppy water up" or "blew across you" as that could make it hard to row. Luckily the teams did not have to deal with those sorts of conditions on the day.
Mr Britton said it was the first time a surfboat event had been held at Lake Burley Griffin since he attended an event in the early 1990s.
Surfboating has had a long history in Tathra, with Mr Britton suggesting it had been likely going since the 1950s.
"It used to be the main rescue part of the equipment in the surf club before they had rubber ducks," he said.
Even though the Tathra teams had successfully dominated at the Lake Burley Griffin, there was no time to slack off.
The teams would continue training for the George Bass Surfboat Marathon - which according to the website is the longest and toughest surfboat race in the world.
The George Bass first started in 1975 and has been scheduled to run between January 1 and 7 in 2023.
"We have three months left of training before we get to the George Bass. There are no more organised races until then," said Mr Britton.
"We've been training for that for two and a half years I guess, because it's only on every second year usually."
He said it took teams at least a full year of training to be competitive in the George Bass, and the Tathra men's teams had been training about five days per week to be in top physical performance by the event.
At the moment they were doing sprint training, rowing training, as well as boot camps involving strengthening exercises.
"People think they're big and strong but you get them rowing and it's a whole different level of fitness," he said.
