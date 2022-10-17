Bega District News
Over 500 people turn out for Eternity Festival, raising funds to fit solar panels and batteries on RFS sheds

By Ellouise Bailey
Updated October 17 2022 - 5:29am, first published 1:00am
Tathra's Eternity Music Festival managed to attract just under 530 people on Sunday, and although organisers hoped for larger crowds, they were really happy with how the day unfolded.

Ellouise Bailey

