Over 500 people turn out for Eternity Festival, raising funds to fit solar panels and batteries on RFS sheds

Tathra's Eternity Music Festival managed to attract just under 530 people on Sunday, and although organisers hoped for larger crowds, they were really happy with how the day unfolded.
The weather was a big bonus on Sunday, October 16 in Tathra where Eternity Festival was held to raise money to purchased solar panels and batteries for four Far South Coast RFS sheds.
Event manager Prue Kelly said 523 people were recorded to have entered the gates and around 65 people stepped up to volunteer for the event.
She was happy the weather held out all day with no rain during the proceedings and patchy blue sky and even some sunshine throughout the day.
She said event goers loved the music and were really happy to listen to the array of talented local acts and headliner Neil Murray who played from 6:30pm.
The festival was a major fundraiser for host organisation Clean Energy For Eternity, with funds from ticket sales going directly towards the purchase and installation of solar panels and battery storage on four Bega Valley Rural Fire Brigade sheds - Tanja, Towamba, Angeldale/Stoney Creek, and Numbugga.
Organiser Matt Knott said he was hoping for around 1000 people on the day, a figure he admitted was "pretty ambitious for Tathra", to try and raise around $50,000 towards renewable energy solutions for the RFS.
CEFE has previously funded solar power projects at 16 RFS sheds, and Mr Knott said he hoped the organisation would one day have all 24 sheds in the Bega Valley set up with solar and battery storage.
To make up the difference CEFE needed to fit out the next four sheds, Mr Knott said smaller gigs and concerts would be held later in the year around the shire with individual fire shed volunteers assisting.
"We've done many of them and they're pretty successful at just raising enough money for that fire shed," he said.
Mr Knott said after the sheds were all fitted, the goal of the festival would eventually be to help the township of Tathra reach 100% renewable energy by 2030 through its community solar farm.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
