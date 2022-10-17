Sponsors needed for Merimbula's New Year's Eve fireworks

Merimbula's New Year's Eve fireworks are in question with Merimbula Tourism looking for some corporate/ business sponsors to help fund the event.
Merimbula Tourism auspices the event and board member Lynn McColl said they were hoping that last year's success which saw the midnight fireworks take place, could be replicated with crowdfunding and support from local businesses.
"Ideally we would like to have fireworks at 9.30pm and midnight and we're looking for business/corporate partners to support us," Ms McColl said.
Ms McColl said Merimbula Tourism was looking for $20,000 to cover fireworks for the two times plus insurance, fencing, security and council costs.
There is a deadline of November 30, because that is the date by which the fireworks must be ordered.
Ms McColl said it was lovely seeing how many people went out and enjoyed the fireworks last year from various vantage points.
"It's something for the community and for our visitors and makes people want to come back here," she said.
If you or your business is interested in supporting the Merimbula New Year's Eve fireworks displays contact Lynn McColl on lynn@breezelab.com.au or donate at:
Horizon Bank,
Account name: Merimbula Tourism Inc,
BSB: 802124,
Account number: 98435,
Reference: your name and NYE 2022/23.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
