A group of sports car enthusiasts will be putting an estimated $200,000 into the local economy when they visit the Bega Valley between October 13-20.
About 140 members of the TR Register Australia will be visiting when they hold their annual get together and that means sports car lovers can expect to see 65 two-door Triumph roadsters driving around our towns and villages.
The TR (Triumph Roadster) Register Australia is a national club that was founded in 1976 and is dedicated to the preservation and use of the range of Triumph sports cars built from 1953 to 1962.
Since 1978 the club has held an annual concours and car display, with the exception of the 2020 and 2021 events.
Merimbula was chosen for the 2022 event and national secretary of the TR Register Australia Bob Watters, who lives at Tura Beach, said the response from members had been terrific with three motels fully booked and more rooms reserved at a fourth.
A full program of events will include a car display at Ford Park, Merimbula on Saturday, October 15 from 9am until 2pm where the TR Register members staying in Merimbula will be joined by Victoria and ACT club members for the day.
"We expect close to 100 cars will be on display on the Saturday," Mr Watters said.
On Sunday the cars will be on display again when those staying at Merimbula head to the Seahorse Inn, Boydtown for lunch.
On Saturday evening the members will hold a gala dinner at Club Sapphire. A raffle will be held where the main item will be a painting of a previous roadster owned by Mr Watters, by Nethercote artist Paul Dion.
"We always donate to a local charity and this year all proceeds from the raffle will be given to Pearls Place (the social cafe in Pambula) because it's fully volunteered and runs on donations," Mr Watters said.
"The painting was based on a picture of a car I used to have. We've never done something like this as a raffle before but thought it would be nice as a momento," he said.
The group is also going whale watching while they are in Merimbula as well taking over the Picture Show Man cinema for an evening.
"From October 17-19 we will do four drives going to different parts of the shire, Eden, Cobargo, Bermagui and Tathra. We're taking people everywhere to show how great it is," Mr Watters said.
He thanked Shannons Insurance for its support and said he estimated the event would put about $200,000 into the local economy.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
