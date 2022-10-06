Bega District News
Tathra's Navigate Expeditions finalist in 2022 NSW Tourism Awards

By Marion Williams
Updated October 6 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
Jess Taunton spent 15 years travelling the world as a nature photographer. Photo supplied

A new tourism operation in Tathra is a finalist in the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards.

Local News

