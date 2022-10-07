Bega District News
NSW Volunteer of the Year Award given to Pambula Rotary volunteer Daryl Dobson

Denise Dion
Denise Dion
October 7 2022
Pambula Rotary volunteer Daryl Dobson has been named South Coast Volunteer of the Year.

Merimbula-based volunteer Daryl Dobson has been named both 2022 South Coast Senior Volunteer of the Year and overall South Coast Volunteer of the Year.

