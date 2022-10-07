Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Eden Whale Festival returns after two years

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 7 2022 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Under somewhat grey skies and with everyone keeping their fingers crossed for the worst of the wet weather to avoid Eden, the Whale Festival was officially opened at the Eden Welcome Centre by Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.