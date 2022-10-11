Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Ecologist Hugh Pitty questions food packaging sustainability amid FOGO changes

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:18am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bega ecologist Hugh Pitty has been an advocate for a zero-waste lifestyle for over 25 years. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Changes to what is acceptable in Bega Valley Shire's FOGO bins mean there must be more thought and education about what happens to food packaging, says Bega-based ecologist Hugh Pitty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.