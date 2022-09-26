Bega District News
Home/News/Local News

Pambula Beach's Wanderer Festival hits sustainability goals with only six cubic metres of landfill collected

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 27 2022 - 6:47am, first published September 26 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Only around six cubic metres of landfill was collected over the three-day festival, with organisers saying that was pretty good effort considering there were 8000 people at a first-time event. Photo: David Rogers

Wanderer Festival met its objective of putting sustainability front-and-centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.