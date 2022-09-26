Bega District News
New Wanderer Festival puts Pambula Beach, Sapphire Coast on map

By Marion Williams
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:00am
There were around 8,000 people who attended Wanderer Festival over the weekend in Pambula Beach, with organisers saying it will definitely become an annual event. Picture by Ruby Boland

The Wanderer Festival has been an outstanding success and will become an annual event to attract visitors to the Sapphire Coast during the shoulder season.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

