The best street style from Wanderer Festival 2022

Festival season (and fashion) kicked off with a bang over the weekend at Wanderer Festival.
Australian Community Media was at Pambula Beach (with a few thousand of our closest mates) for the inaugural three-day festival on the Far South Coast of NSW.
Festival fashion has almost always been dependent on the weather, but the gloomy skies and rain on Friday September, 23 and Saturday September, 24 didn't keep people from expressing themselves.
We saw a mix of styles at the event, including inspiration from various decades in fashion (hello 90s!). There were a lot of thrifted outfits or pieces of clothing borrowed (thanks mum!).
There were florals, matching two-piece sets, pops of colour and patterned mash-ups, eclectic hats, practical gumboots, cowhide print, velvet statement pieces, and comfortable overalls.
The wet weather saw many adorning practical shoes like boots, gumboots or trainers. Many people said their main priority for the festival was to be "comfy" (love it).
Here are some of the best looks from Wanderer Festival 2022.
Regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0409 638 665 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
