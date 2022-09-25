Wanderer was in full swing on Saturday, day two of the three-day festival making its debut on the Far South Coast.
Pambula Sports Ground was packed with thousands of people of all ages, enjoying the huge lineup of creative arts programming and world-class musical acts.
Captured here is just a small sample of the amazing acts taking their place on the main stage as well as in the "Wanderer Big Top" and in the Lost Lands creative zone.
All photos and videos by Ben Smyth.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
