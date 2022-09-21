Bega District News
Duurunu Miru dancers set to welcome guests to Wanderer in traditional ceremony

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:48am, first published September 21 2022 - 7:00am
Wanderer is set to showcase local Indigenous talent including a welcome dance from thee Duurunu Miru dancers led by founder Shaquille Aldridge. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

The Duurunu Miru dancers have been busy preparing their welcome dance for the opening of the much anticipated Wanderer Festival, hosted in Pambula from Friday.

Journalist

Journalist

